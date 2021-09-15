Are Institutions Heavily Invested In APN Convenience Retail REIT's (ASX:AQR) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

APN Convenience Retail REIT is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$487m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about APN Convenience Retail REIT.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About APN Convenience Retail REIT?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that APN Convenience Retail REIT does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at APN Convenience Retail REIT's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in APN Convenience Retail REIT. Our data shows that APN Funds Management Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 8.1% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Perpetual Corporate Trust and APN Property Group Limited, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 7.4%.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of APN Convenience Retail REIT

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in APN Convenience Retail REIT. In their own names, insiders own AU$22m worth of stock in the AU$487m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public collectively holds 53% of APN Convenience Retail REIT shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 8.8%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand APN Convenience Retail REIT better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for APN Convenience Retail REIT (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

