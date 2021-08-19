Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd's (NASDAQ:LEGA) Shares?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$422m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Lead Edge Growth Opportunities.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lead Edge Growth Opportunities?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Lead Edge Growth Opportunities' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC with 19% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 3.5% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.4% by the third-largest shareholder.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 18 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd insiders own under 1% of the company. It appears that the board holds about US$2.7m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$422m. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 47% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Lead Edge Growth Opportunities. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 19%, private equity firms could influence the Lead Edge Growth Opportunities board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Lead Edge Growth Opportunities better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Lead Edge Growth Opportunities is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you would prefer check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, backed by strong financial data.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

