Are Institutions Heavily Invested In PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s (NYSE:PAGS) Shares?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The big shareholder groups in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

PagSeguro Digital has a market capitalization of US$4.1b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about PagSeguro Digital.

View our latest analysis for PagSeguro Digital

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PagSeguro Digital?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

PagSeguro Digital already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of PagSeguro Digital, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in PagSeguro Digital. Folha-UOL SA is currently the company's largest shareholder with 39% of shares outstanding. With 7.7% and 4.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Capital Research and Management Company and Invesco Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of PagSeguro Digital

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Given we are not picking up on insider ownership, we may have missing data. Therefore, it would be interesting to assess the CEO compensation and tenure, here.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 13% stake in PagSeguro Digital. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 39%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand PagSeguro Digital better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with PagSeguro Digital (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we will look at 10 blue-chip stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip reading about Ken Fisher’s insights on the current market situation and his hedge fund’s recent performance, you can go directly to 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken […]

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator May Hold the Answer.

    Since the first week of January, which is when the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) hit their all-time highs, both indexes have tumbled into correction territory with losses exceeding 10%. Meanwhile, the tech stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has performed even worse. This puts the Nasdaq firmly in the grips of a bear market.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Down 45%, There Has Never Been a Better Time to Buy This Dow Growth Stock

    The broader stock market has had a rough six months, with the Nasdaq Composite down around 22%, the S&P 500 down 11%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 7%. In six months, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock has lost over 28% of its value and is down around 47% from its all-time high set in March 2021. Investors were able to count on Disney's dividends during past downturns.

  • Bitcoin tumbles through $24,000 in crypto crash. This chart shows how much worse a selloff could get.

    The week has started off rough for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin tumbling and troubles for some cryptocurrency platforms as U.S. inflation rattles investors.

  • India rupee at record low, bonds fall on U.S. inflation worry

    India's rupee hit a record low in opening trade on Monday while bond yields spiked to their highest levels in more than three years as a sharper jump in U.S. inflation raised concern over the Federal Reserve resorting to steeper rate increases. Soaring food and energy prices drove the largest year-on-year gain in U.S. consumer prices since 1981 last month, against an expectation for inflation to begin slowing down. Though a 50-basis-point increase by the U.S. Feb at the end of its meeting on Wednesday is largely priced in by markets, some are now betting on an increase of 75 bps.

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • ‘I missed the bus on Bitcoin, but now feel like my time has come. Is it time to go big or go home? I have another 25 years of a boring 9-to-5 job, and I just want out.’

    ‘I sit here day after day, doing the same old drudgery, and I want to have some hope that I may have an exit strategy.’

  • Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, after a major crypto lender halted all withdrawals citing “extreme market conditions.” The stablecoin Terra imploded in early May, erasing tens of billions of dollars in a matter of hours. Bitcoin was trading at roughly $22,600 as of midday Monday, down more than 17% in the past day.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • 5 Cutting-Edge Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since hitting their respective all-time highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have entered correction territory with declines of more than 10%. Meanwhile, the growth-stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite has lost about a quarter of its value, placing it firmly in a bear market. The first highly innovative company with all the tools necessary to quintuple investors' money by the turn of the decade is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Stock declines signal a bear market; here’s what that means

    Wall Street is opening the week with more losses, and the S&P 500 has fallen to a level that market observers consider to be a bear market. Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy have led investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to traditional automakers. The last bear market happened just two years ago, but this would still be a first for those investors that got their start trading on their phones during the pandemic.

  • Michael Burry and Jeremy Grantham are bracing for plunging stocks, stubborn inflation, and a painful recession. Here's what 10 elite investors are saying about the market outlook.

    David Einhorn, Stanley Druckenmiller, and other leading investors are predicting further pain for markets.

  • Bitcoin slides after crypto lender Celsius Network freezes withdrawals

    LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin tumbled on Monday after major U.S. cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network froze withdrawals and transfers citing "extreme" conditions, in the latest sign of the financial market downturn hitting the cryptosphere. The Celsius move triggered a slide across cryptocurrencies, with their value dropping below $1 trillion on Monday for the first time since January 2021, dragged down by a 12% fall in the largest token bitcoin. After Celsius's announcement, bitcoin touched an 18-month low of $23,300.

  • 9 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Richard Hamm’s Bristol Gate Capital

    In this article, we discuss 9 dividend stocks to buy according to Richard Hamm’s Bristol Gate Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s past performance, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Richard Hamm’s Bristol Gate Capital. Richard Hamm and Peter Simmie founded Bristol Gate Capital […]

  • U.S. stock futures sink after Wall Street’s worst week since January

    Investors jittery after hotter-than-expected inflation report, and ahead of this week's Fed meeting

  • Tesla Announced 3-for-1 Stock Split, Larry Ellison To Step Down as Board Member

    Tesla finally revealed the long-awaited details of its stock split -- it's going to be 3-for-1-- late on June 10 in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. The company also said that board...

  • Investors are best off owning stable-growth stocks amid recession risks and should target these 3 sectors, says Goldman stock chief

    David Kostin told CNBC that investors should focus less on balance sheet strength amid recession risk.

  • EV-Truck Startup Electric Last Mile Says It Plans to Liquidate

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. plans to liquidate its operations about a year after the electric-vehicle startup went public and just four months after both its chief executive officer and chairman resigned.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Knocked Down With Fed Walking a ‘Tightrope’: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCr