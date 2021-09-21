Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.'s (LON:RQIH) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of UK£453m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings.

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings. Our data shows that Brickell Insurance Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. With 13% and 12% of the shares outstanding respectively, J O Hambro Capital Management Limited and Phoenix Asset Management Partners Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Alan Quilter, the CEO has 0.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd.. In their own names, insiders own UK£21m worth of stock in the UK£453m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 22%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

