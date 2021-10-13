Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Starpharma Holdings Limited's (ASX:SPL) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Starpharma Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$485m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Starpharma Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Starpharma Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Starpharma Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Starpharma Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Starpharma Holdings. Our data shows that Orbis Investment Management Limited is the largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. Allianz Asset Management AG is the second largest shareholder owning 8.5% of common stock, and Fidelity International Ltd holds about 8.3% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Jacinth Fairley, the CEO has 1.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 12 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Starpharma Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Starpharma Holdings Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own AU$20m worth of the AU$485m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 44% stake in Starpharma Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

