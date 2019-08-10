Do Institutions Own 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Shares?

Every investor in 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

1&1 Drillisch is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of €4.6b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about DRI.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About 1&1 Drillisch?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that 1&1 Drillisch does have institutional investors; and they hold 12% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of 1&1 Drillisch, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in 1&1 Drillisch. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of 1&1 Drillisch

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.