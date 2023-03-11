Institutions own 23% of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) shares but retail investors control 34% of the company

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Orchard Therapeutics indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 6 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

13% of Orchard Therapeutics is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 34% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 23% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Orchard Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Orchard Therapeutics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Orchard Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Orchard Therapeutics' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Orchard Therapeutics is not owned by hedge funds. Richard Magides is currently the company's largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 9.8% of the stock.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Orchard Therapeutics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Orchard Therapeutics plc. Insiders have a US$79m stake in this US$609m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 34% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 18%, private equity firms could influence the Orchard Therapeutics board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 9.8% of the Orchard Therapeutics shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

