Institutions own 23% of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) shares but individual investors control 57% of the company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 57% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 23% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Parkit Enterprise.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Parkit Enterprise?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Parkit Enterprise. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Parkit Enterprise's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Parkit Enterprise. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Steven Scott with 12% of shares outstanding. With 7.7% and 5.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, CIBC Asset Management Inc. and BMO Asset Management Corp. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Iqbal Khan, the CEO has 2.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 24 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Parkit Enterprise

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Parkit Enterprise Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$241m, and insiders have CA$49m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 57% of Parkit Enterprise. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

