Institutions own 31% of SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES) shares but individual investors control 57% of the company

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

To get a sense of who is truly in control of SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 57% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 31% of the company's stockholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of SKP Resources Bhd.

Check out our latest analysis for SKP Resources Bhd

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SKP Resources Bhd?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in SKP Resources Bhd. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at SKP Resources Bhd's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

SKP Resources Bhd is not owned by hedge funds. Kumpulan Wang Persaraan is currently the largest shareholder, with 8.5% of shares outstanding. With 6.0% and 5.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Graceful Assessment Sdn Bhd and Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of SKP Resources Bhd

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in SKP Resources Bhd. It has a market capitalization of just RM2.5b, and insiders have RM127m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 57% of SKP Resources Bhd. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 6.0%, of the SKP Resources Bhd stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand SKP Resources Bhd better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with SKP Resources Bhd .

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Musk has lost credibility after his ‘boy who cried wolf moment’ dumping $4 billion in Tesla stock in the latest ‘Twitter circus show’ move, says tech analyst

    Wedbush Securities tech analyst Dan Ives complained on Wednesday that Musk threw Tesla investors a curveball after claiming he was done selling stock.

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the

  • Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried lost 94% of his fortune overnight, marking the biggest one-day wealth collapse among billionaires on record

    The perceived value of Bankman-Fried's wealth plunged as Bloomberg valued his two greatest assets at just $1 on Tuesday.

  • Here's what laid-off Meta employees in the US are being offered as severance packages

    As Meta lays off 11,000 employees, its US severance package includes around four months of base pay and continued health insurance for six months.

  • Binance Is Strongly Leaning Toward Scrapping FTX Rescue Takeover After First Glance at Books: Source

    Backing out would be one more stunning development in the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire.

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders

    The billionaire just sold Tesla shares days after he completed the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • ‘Get Ready for the Small-Cap Bull Run,’ Says BofA. Here Are 2 Small ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Consider

    Worn out from 2022’s unremitting bear market? Well, good news. According to Bank of America, the scene is set for a 2023 bull run. But more intriguingly, given the current conditions, the market leaders are not invited to this party with those further down the food chain set to the lead the way. Or as BofA’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett puts it, "Secular trends of stagflation, reshoring, localization, fiscal stimulus = small cap bull in 2023." Hartnett has history on his side. Si

  • Tampa's largest public company ordered 1,000+ layoffs days before announcing new CEO

    Jabil Inc. ordered hundreds of layoffs in California in the days leading up to its announcement that longtime CEO Mark Mondello would be replaced. The St. Petersburg global tech manufacturer is laying off more than 1,300 employees in California in connection to the closure of six manufacturing facilities in Irvine, San Jose, Fremont, Livermore, Manteca and Benicia, according to layoff notices filed between Oct. 20 and 24 in the state’s employment development department. Jabil’s manufacturing footprint in Silicon Valley once spanned multiple sites with a combined 300,000 square feet but is now half the size following the closures of facilities in Fremont and Livermore.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The growth stock boom of 2021 left some investors wondering if dividend stocks were still prudent holdings to drive long-term returns. Enrolling in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) can be a terrific choice because it compounds earnings over time (more shares = larger dividends), and you can set it and forget it -- most reputable brokerages will do the legwork free of charge. Using dividends to reinvest in other stocks is an excellent option for those who wish to take a more active role.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

    Steadily growing passive income can be life-changing. Buying stocks with proven track records and bright futures is arguably the best bet. Here are two such stocks that could form the foundation of a dividend growth portfolio.

  • Amazon Becomes World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. Shares in the e-commerce and cloud company fell 4.3% on Wednesday, pushing its market value to about $879 billion from a record close at $1.88 trillion on July 2021. Amazon and Microsoft Corp. were neck-and-neck in the race to breach t

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 13 Stocks, Should You Too?

    In this article, we discuss the 13 stocks which Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood has been really optimistic about her bets over the past few months. However, the massive losses suffered by her […]

  • Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

    As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. Sam Bankman-Fried, who emerged this summer as the savior of crypto firms on the verge of bankruptcy, agreed within 24 hours to sell his empire to his great rival Changpeng Zhao. This empire is made up of the FTX.com exchange, two of whose ambassadors are sports stars Stephen Curry and Tom Brady.

  • Down 96%, This Stock Could Be Worth Buying if You Can Handle the Risk

    Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shareholders have lost almost everything in the past 18 months. In short, the housing-technology company has seen its business grow quickly, but a brutally fast downturn in the housing market (where it generates almost all of its revenues) caught it in a bad position, with skyrocketing expenses, and investors are bailing. It's probably stronger than you think, and the upside on the other side of the real estate downturn is tremendous.

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Tesla Stock Won’t Stop Dropping. Here’s How Low It Could Go.

    Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.

  • Bitcoin Plunges to Lowest Level in Two Weeks. Blame Warring Crypto Billionaires.

    Traders had been betting that Bitcoin had hit its bottom, but the largest crypto and other digital assets are sliding below key levels Tuesday.