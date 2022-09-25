Institutions own 40% of Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) shares but individual investors control 54% of the company

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

If you want to know who really controls Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 54% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 40% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Perpetual.

Check out our latest analysis for Perpetual

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Perpetual?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Perpetual does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Perpetual's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Perpetual. State Street Global Advisors, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.8% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.6% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Perpetual

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Perpetual Limited insiders own under 1% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It has a market capitalization of just AU$1.4b, and the board has only AU$4.8m worth of shares in their own names. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 54% of Perpetual. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 3.8%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Perpetual you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • CENTR Brands Corp. Fiscal Year 2022 Results Net Sales Growth of over 240%

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2022) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company") (CENTR®, or CENTR Instant), one of the fastest-growing premium functional wellness drink brands in North America, today announced its audited financial results for the year ended May 31, 2022. Selected comparative financial information is set forth below with the full financial statements for the year and the related management's discussion and analysis av

  • Individual investors own 20% of Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) shares but private companies control 52% of the company

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Servcorp Limited ( ASX:SRV ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • Instacart cuts staff, curbs hiring before IPO - The Information

    Instacart in May said it had confidentially filed with the U.S. securities regulator to go public, not long after slashing its valuation by 40% to about $24 billion following market turbulence. The San Francisco startup over the last two months has fired some of its more than 3,000 workers after holding mid-year performance reviews, according to the report. The report added that Instacart has fired at least three senior-level employees in recent weeks but it does not include any departures from the company's top management positions.

  • Musk Wants to Build 'Ecological Paradise' With 'Retro-Futuristic Boats'

    Elon Musk is a disruptor, sometimes playing troublemaker just to provoke change. The richest man in the world then gave some details on this green space, which will surely stand out compared with the ultramodern headquarters of the tech giants in Silicon Valley.

  • If you’re selling stocks because the Fed is hiking interest rates, you may be suffering from ‘inflation illusion’

    Forget everything you think you know about the relationship between interest rates and the stock market.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 145% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The brutal sell-off in the technology sector presents a chance to own this semiconductor giant at a discount.

  • This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

    In a year when all three of the major stock indexes in the United States have declined by 15% or more, there are plenty of dividend stocks out there with high dividend yields. What if I told you that there is a Dow Jones Industrial Average stock with a yield north of 6%? Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), a maker of various chemical products and one of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, fits this description.

  • How to survive the worst bear market of all time

    Today, with the stock market in meltdown mode, it’s natural to look back at other times of financial woe. The market environment in the 1970s can be particularly instructive.

  • This Stock Is Your Ticket to an $80 Trillion Market Opportunity

    While there's currently a lot of uncertainty about the near-term direction of the global economy, the long-term outlook is crystal clear. According to an estimate by Swiss Re, governments worldwide will need to invest a staggering $80 trillion through 2040 on infrastructure to support continued economic growth. Governments and utilities have historically made the most investment in infrastructure.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    I own two energy stocks and both have big yields, solid businesses, and plans for the long-term energy future.

  • Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best Chip Stock to Buy and Hold

    Once just a gaming chip company, it has successfully repurposed its technology to the latest technological advancements, including artificial intelligence and the metaverse. Investors will struggle to replicate such huge returns, but semiconductor stock investors who missed out could perhaps see similar outsized gains by buying stock in one of Nvidia's main rivals, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Admittedly, AMD may seem like a strange choice here since it has slightly exceeded Nvidia's returns since the beginning of 2015, rising by 2,700%.

  • Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • As The Boeing Company's market cap (NYSE:BA) drops to US$78b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

    The recent price decline of 9.0% in The Boeing Company's ( NYSE:BA ) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought...

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These stocks have been mauled by the bear market, but a look under the hood reveals impressive growth.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Talking About These 4 Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 4 stocks billionaire Leon Cooperman is talking about right now. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman, his investment career, and his stock-picking strategy, you can go directly to Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Talking About These 2 Stocks. Leon Cooperman’s Investment Career Leon Cooperman is […]

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 in Less Than a Decade

    Growth investors are always on the hunt for the next moonshots, the stocks that could generate life-changing wealth in a relatively short period of time. Both stocks have skyrocketed in recent years, growing so fast that either would have turned an initial investment of $10,000 into more than $100,000 in less than a decade. Are these growth stocks still worth buying today?

  • Stocks Are Sinking and Rates Are Rising. It’s Painful, But We’re Heading for Normal.

    A year from now, metrics like fed-fund rates and mortgage rates should be approaching their long-term average. What do we until then? Some strategists suggest bizarre investments like long-term Treasuries, shorting gold, and buy stocks in companies with decent dividends and share-buyback programs.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 62% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Instead of heading for the sideline, Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show that most billionaire money managers were active buyers during the first half of the year. What's particularly interesting is that select billionaires have been piling into some of Wall Street's most beaten-down growth stocks. The following three supercharged growth stocks are down as much as 94%, yet billionaires can't stop buying shares of them.

  • Ball sells Russian manufacturing business due to Ukraine war

    Aluminum can giant Ball Corp. found a buyer for its Russian beverage can manufacturing business, fetching hundreds of millions for the business and ending its presence in Russia over that country’s deadly invasion of Ukraine. The Arnest Group, a Russian maker of aluminum cans, aerosolized cosmetics and households products, agreed to pay $530 million to buy the three-plant manufacturing business from Westminster-based Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), the company said this week. “This decision is the result of many months of consideration, delivering a solution that best secures the future of Ball's colleagues and assets in Russia,” said Dan Fisher, president and CEO Ball Corp. “We believe this is a sound outcome for Ball in these geo-political circumstances."

  • Bullish insiders bet US$6.5m on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) shares over the last 12 months. This...