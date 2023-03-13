Institutions own 41% of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) shares but individual investors control 52% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Diversified United Investment by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 19 investors have a majority stake in the company with 48% ownership

Institutional ownership in Diversified United Investment is 41%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 52% to be precise, is individual investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, institutions make up 41% of the company’s shareholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Diversified United Investment.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Diversified United Investment?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Diversified United Investment already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Diversified United Investment's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Diversified United Investment is not owned by hedge funds. Ian Potter Foundation, Endowment Arm is currently the company's largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. With 8.0% and 6.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Mutual Trust Pty Ltd, Asset Management Arm and Australian United Investment Company Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 19 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Diversified United Investment

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Diversified United Investment Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own AU$52m worth of the AU$1.1b company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 52% stake in Diversified United Investment, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

