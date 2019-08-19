Do Institutions Own AF Gruppen ASA (OB:AFG) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in AF Gruppen ASA (OB:AFG) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

With a market capitalization of kr16b, AF Gruppen is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about AFG.

See our latest analysis for AF Gruppen

OB:AFG Ownership Summary, August 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AF Gruppen?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that AF Gruppen does have institutional investors; and they hold 16% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at AF Gruppen's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

OB:AFG Income Statement, August 19th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in AF Gruppen. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of AF Gruppen

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

I can report that insiders do own shares in AF Gruppen ASA. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around kr936m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.