Do Institutions Own Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Every investor in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Aqua America has a market capitalization of US$6.4b, so it’s too big to fly under the radar. We’d expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about WTR.

See our latest analysis for Aqua America

NYSE:WTR Ownership Summary February 9th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aqua America?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Aqua America already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 58% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Aqua America, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:WTR Income Statement Export February 9th 19 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Aqua America. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Aqua America

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.