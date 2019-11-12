Do Institutions Own Ashok Leyland Limited (NSE:ASHOKLEY) Shares?

Every investor in Ashok Leyland Limited (NSE:ASHOKLEY) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Ashok Leyland has a market capitalization of ₹225b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ASHOKLEY.

NSEI:ASHOKLEY Ownership Summary, November 12th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ashok Leyland?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Ashok Leyland already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 26% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Ashok Leyland's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NSEI:ASHOKLEY Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Ashok Leyland. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Ashok Leyland

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.