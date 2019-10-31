Do Institutions Own Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corporation Limited (HKG:679) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Asia Tele-Net and Technology Corporation Limited (HKG:679), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of HK$601m, Asia Tele-Net and Technology is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 679.

View our latest analysis for Asia Tele-Net and Technology

SEHK:679 Ownership Summary, October 31st 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Asia Tele-Net and Technology?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Asia Tele-Net and Technology might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SEHK:679 Income Statement, October 31st 2019 More

Asia Tele-Net and Technology is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Asia Tele-Net and Technology

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.