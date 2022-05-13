Do Institutions Own Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Every investor in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Auburn National Bancorporation is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$104m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Auburn National Bancorporation.

See our latest analysis for Auburn National Bancorporation

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Auburn National Bancorporation?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Auburn National Bancorporation. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Auburn National Bancorporation, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Auburn National Bancorporation. Edward Spencer is currently the company's largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 2.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Robert Dumas, the CEO has 1.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Auburn National Bancorporation

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$104m, and insiders have US$37m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 56% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Auburn National Bancorporation that you should be aware of.

If you would prefer check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, backed by strong financial data.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

    The CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX says expecting crypto to go to zero is like expecting the same of stocks. Do you really think that will happen?

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Soar 58% to 97%, According to Wall Street

    You might find it hard to be optimistic about the stock market right now. The Nasdaq Composite index is in a bear market. The S&P 500 is in a correction. Former high-flying growth stocks are especially getting pummeled.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter bid is now a 'Friday the 13th horror show' that will likely result in these 3 outcomes, Wedbush says

    Elon Musk's Twitter deal is entering a new phase, Wedbush's Dan Ives says. The development comes after Musk tweeted that his takeover bid was on hold.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • It’s Time to Let These 2 Stocks Out of the Penalty Box, Says J.P. Morgan

    After heavy losses last week, the fifth week in a row that the markets fell and the longest such losing streak in a decade, investors may be forgiven for some hesitance when it comes to buying in. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ has fallen ~26%, the S&P 500 is down ~17%, and the Dow, which performed best among the major indexes, has shed 12%. It’s a market environment that does not appear conducive to a bullish strategy – but JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has put together a set of reasons for buy

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Decades

    The ones that pay dividends can deliver especially attractive total returns. With that in mind, here are three dividend stocks you can buy and hold for decades. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers one of the most impressive dividend pedigrees around.

  • Could This Stock's 9.9% Dividend Yield Be a Golden Ticket?

    Differences in dividend yields can have a significant impact on your portfolio. A stock that pays an even higher yield is Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI). Omega Healthcare is a real estate investment trust (REIT), and as long as its tenants are paying their bills, the dividend should be safe.

  • The beginning of the end of the stock market’s correction could be near

    The end of the U.S. stock market’s correction is looking a lot closer. It’s encouraging, from a contrarian perspective, that the market timer community in recent days has become extremely pessimistic — as pessimistic, in fact, as it has been at prior market bottoms.

  • Wells Fargo thinks this one asset may be ‘the next big play’ — for nervous investors, it could also serve as a much-needed safe haven

    Bitcoin gets the attention. But this physical asset could boom next.

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • Roblox Has a Cash Problem

    When Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March of last year, I was excited about it -- but I'm not excited anymore. Simply put, for every $1 in revenue Roblox was taking in, the company was able to produce $0.50 in real cash profit -- free cash flow. Microsoft doesn't even have a free cash flow margin that high -- nor, for that matter, does Apple.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Costco Stock in 2010, Here's How Much Money You Would Have Today

    The warehouse retailer is known for treating its employees and customers well. It's done right by shareholders, too.

  • 2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Lows That Could Be the Ultimate Contrarian Buys

    It can be unsettling for shareholders, but that's the volatility investors need to brace for right now. A couple of stocks that recently fell to all-time lows after reporting earnings are GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Shares of GoodRx got hammered, falling more than 25% on Tuesday after the company released its latest earnings numbers -- and that's despite encouraging results.

  • Tech employees face another tough week of cross-stage layoffs

    Unfortunately, there's more where last week came from. Following last week's slew of layoffs in tech, this week had another dose of staff cuts across tech companies. Big shout out to Layoffs.fyi, a tracker that aggregates tips, spreadsheets of impacted employees and other layoff details in one spot. Section4, an up-skilling startup launched by prominent NYU professor Scott Galloway, has laid off a quarter of staff, sources say.

  • Down Over 95%, Should You Buy These Growth Stocks?

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks. Unfortunately, these two have been among the worst affected.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Going Down

    Yesterday, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got hit on a widespread sell-off of cryptocurrency tokens -- and fears the sell-off would impact demand for Nvidia's graphic processing chips. The sell-off isn't quite as bad as yesterday, but it's still apparently bad enough to be costing Nvidia shares a 3.8% loss in 1:25 p.m. ET trading. Stock investors worry that if the losses don't stop soon, it might drive crypto investors away from the market... which will depress demand for cryptocurrencies... which will depress mining of cryptocurrencies... which will in turn, finally depress demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units, which in recent years have been widely repurposed for use in crypto mining.

  • China's top chipmaker SMIC says smartphone, PC demand has 'dropped like a rock'

    China's top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp said on Friday it anticipates smartphone sales from its clients this year to fall by at least 200 million units due to the Russia-Ukraine war and China's COVID lockdowns. While SMIC previously had issues fulfilling orders due to high demand amid a global chip shortage, customers from the smartphone, personal computer and household appliance sectors were now cancelling orders due to these two events, CEO Zhao Haijun told analysts after the company's quarterly results. Demand for such products "dropped like a rock" as sales in Russia and Ukraine were heavily impacted while China's COVID lockdowns meant that companies had trouble delivering products or had to shut stores, he said.

  • Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood doubled her stakes in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that Wood is doubling down on, click Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has seen her growth-heavy portfolio steadily […]