Do Institutions Own B&B Triplewall Containers Limited (NSE:BBTCL) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in B&B Triplewall Containers Limited (NSE:BBTCL) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'
B&B Triplewall Containers is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹759m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BBTCL.
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About B&B Triplewall Containers?
We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.
There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of B&B Triplewall Containers, for yourself, below.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in B&B Triplewall Containers. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of B&B Triplewall Containers
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of B&B Triplewall Containers Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a ₹527m stake in this ₹759m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 28% stake in BBTCL. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand B&B Triplewall Containers better, we need to consider many other factors.
Many find it useful to take an in depth look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .
