Do Institutions Own B.A.G. Films and Media Limited (NSE:BAGFILMS) Shares?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

A look at the shareholders of B.A.G. Films and Media Limited (NSE:BAGFILMS) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of ₹831m, B.A.G. Films and Media is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BAGFILMS.

Check out our latest analysis for B.A.G. Films and Media

NSEI:BAGFILMS Ownership Summary February 1st 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About B.A.G. Films and Media?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it’s less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of B.A.G. Films and Media, for yourself, below.

NSEI:BAGFILMS Income Statement Export February 1st 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in B.A.G. Films and Media. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of B.A.G. Films and Media

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.