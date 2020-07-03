Do Institutions Own Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Bellevue Gold is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$661m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Bellevue Gold.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bellevue Gold?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Bellevue Gold already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bellevue Gold, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Bellevue Gold is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that 1832 Asset Management L.P. is the largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 10% of common stock, and Tolga Kumova holds about 6.2% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Stephen Parsons directly holds 4.4% of the total shares outstanding.