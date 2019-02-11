Do Institutions Own Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation (HKG:8247) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The big shareholder groups in Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation (HKG:8247) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$217m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 8247.

See our latest analysis for Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation

SEHK:8247 Ownership Summary February 11th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 24% of Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:8247 Income Statement Export February 11th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.