Do Institutions Own Cannasouth Limited (NZSE:CBD) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Cannasouth Limited (NZSE:CBD) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Cannasouth is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of NZ$71m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are not on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CBD.

NZSE:CBD Ownership Summary, November 15th 2019

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cannasouth?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Cannasouth, for yourself, below.

NZSE:CBD Income Statement, November 15th 2019

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Cannasouth. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Cannasouth

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.