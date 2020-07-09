Do Institutions Own Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$525m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

NasdaqCM:CPRX Ownership Breakdown July 9th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:CPRX Earnings and Revenue Growth July 9th 2020 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.2% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 8.2% of shares outstanding. State Street Global Advisors, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.2% of common stock, and Armistice Capital LLC holds about 5.2% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Patrick McEnany directly holds 4.8% of the total shares outstanding.