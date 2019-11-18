Do Institutions Own Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Cedar Woods Properties is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$587m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CWP.

View our latest analysis for Cedar Woods Properties

ASX:CWP Ownership Summary, November 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cedar Woods Properties?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 23% of Cedar Woods Properties. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Cedar Woods Properties's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:CWP Income Statement, November 18th 2019 More

Cedar Woods Properties is not owned by hedge funds. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Cedar Woods Properties

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.