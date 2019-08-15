Do Institutions Own Century Textiles and Industries Limited (NSE:CENTURYTEX) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Century Textiles and Industries Limited (NSE:CENTURYTEX) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Century Textiles and Industries isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of ₹98b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about CENTURYTEX.

Check out our latest analysis for Century Textiles and Industries

NSEI:CENTURYTEX Ownership Summary, August 15th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Century Textiles and Industries?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Century Textiles and Industries does have institutional investors; and they hold 23% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Century Textiles and Industries's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NSEI:CENTURYTEX Income Statement, August 15th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Century Textiles and Industries. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Century Textiles and Industries

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.