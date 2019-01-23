Do Institutions Own China Ludao Technology Company Limited (HKG:2023) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in China Ludao Technology Company Limited (HKG:2023) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

China Ludao Technology is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$625m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions don’t own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 2023.

View our latest analysis for China Ludao Technology

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

SEHK:2023 Ownership Summary January 23rd 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Ludao Technology?

We don’t tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it’s not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. China Ludao Technology might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SEHK:2023 Income Statement Export January 23rd 19 More

China Ludao Technology is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of China Ludao Technology

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.