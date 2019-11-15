Do Institutions Own China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

China Yuchai International is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$555m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CYD.

NYSE:CYD Ownership Summary, November 15th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Yuchai International?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 17% of China Yuchai International. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of China Yuchai International, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:CYD Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

It looks like hedge funds own 8.5% of China Yuchai International shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of China Yuchai International

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.