Do Institutions Own Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares?

Every investor in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of US$13b, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de is rather large. We’d expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about KOF.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Coca-Cola FEMSA. de?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Coca-Cola FEMSA. de already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 12% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Coca-Cola FEMSA. de, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Coca-Cola FEMSA. de. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Coca-Cola FEMSA. de

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.