Do Institutions Own Creative Eye Limited (NSE:CREATIVEYE) Shares?

Every investor in Creative Eye Limited (NSE:CREATIVEYE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Creative Eye is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹31m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own many shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about CREATIVEYE.

See our latest analysis for Creative Eye

NSEI:CREATIVEYE Ownership Summary, August 9th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Creative Eye?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Creative Eye, for yourself, below.

NSEI:CREATIVEYE Income Statement, August 9th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Creative Eye. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Creative Eye

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.