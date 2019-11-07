Do Institutions Own DCM Shriram Limited (NSE:DCMSHRIRAM) Shares?

Every investor in DCM Shriram Limited (NSE:DCMSHRIRAM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.
DCM Shriram is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹56b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about DCMSHRIRAM.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About DCM Shriram?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
DCM Shriram already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 11% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at DCM Shriram's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in DCM Shriram. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.
Insider Ownership Of DCM Shriram
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
I can report that insiders do own shares in DCM Shriram Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own ₹2.1b worth of the ₹56b company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 11% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over DCMSHRIRAM. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
Private Company Ownership
Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 74%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.
Next Steps:
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.
