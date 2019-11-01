Do Institutions Own Diadrom Holding AB (publ) (STO:DIAH) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Diadrom Holding AB (publ) (STO:DIAH) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of kr104m, Diadrom Holding is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about DIAH.

View our latest analysis for Diadrom Holding

OM:DIAH Ownership Summary, November 1st 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Diadrom Holding?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Diadrom Holding's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

OM:DIAH Income Statement, November 1st 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Diadrom Holding. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Diadrom Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.