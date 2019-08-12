Do Institutions Own Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:1330) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:1330) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of HK$11b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 1330.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group does have institutional investors; and they hold 62% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group