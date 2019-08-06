Do Institutions Own Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of US$1.3b, Eagle Bancorp is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about EGBN.

View our latest analysis for Eagle Bancorp

NasdaqCM:EGBN Ownership Summary, August 6th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eagle Bancorp?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 79% of Eagle Bancorp. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Eagle Bancorp, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:EGBN Income Statement, August 6th 2019 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Eagle Bancorp is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Eagle Bancorp

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.