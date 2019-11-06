Do Institutions Own Emperor Capital Group Limited (HKG:717) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of Emperor Capital Group Limited (HKG:717) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of HK$1.5b, Emperor Capital Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 717.

See our latest analysis for Emperor Capital Group

SEHK:717 Ownership Summary, November 6th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Emperor Capital Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Emperor Capital Group does have institutional investors; and they hold 23% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Emperor Capital Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:717 Income Statement, November 6th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Emperor Capital Group. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Emperor Capital Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Emperor Capital Group Limited. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It appears that the board holds about HK$5.7m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of HK$1.5b. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.