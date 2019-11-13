Do Institutions Own Enagás, S.A. (BME:ENG) Shares?

Every investor in Enagás, S.A. (BME:ENG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Enagás is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of €5.4b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ENG.

See our latest analysis for Enagás

BME:ENG Ownership Summary, November 13th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Enagás?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 39% of Enagás. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Enagás's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

BME:ENG Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Enagás. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Enagás

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Enagás, S.A.. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own €2.4m worth of shares. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.