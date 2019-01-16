Do Institutions Own Eros International Media Limited (NSE:EROSMEDIA) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Eros International Media Limited (NSE:EROSMEDIA) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Eros International Media is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹8.0b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about EROSMEDIA.

NSEI:EROSMEDIA Ownership Summary January 16th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eros International Media?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Eros International Media already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 17% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Eros International Media’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

NSEI:EROSMEDIA Income Statement Export January 16th 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Eros International Media. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Eros International Media

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.