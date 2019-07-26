Do Institutions Own Eurofins Scientific SE (EPA:ERF) Shares?

Every investor in Eurofins Scientific SE (EPA:ERF) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Eurofins Scientific has a market capitalization of €7.1b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ERF.

View our latest analysis for Eurofins Scientific

ENXTPA:ERF Ownership Summary, July 26th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eurofins Scientific?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Eurofins Scientific already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 25% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Eurofins Scientific, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ENXTPA:ERF Income Statement, July 26th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Eurofins Scientific. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Eurofins Scientific

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.