Do Institutions Own Future World Financial Holdings Limited (HKG:572) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Future World Financial Holdings Limited (HKG:572), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of HK$574m, Future World Financial Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 572.

Check out our latest analysis for Future World Financial Holdings

SEHK:572 Ownership Summary, November 15th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Future World Financial Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Future World Financial Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 9.6% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Future World Financial Holdings's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

SEHK:572 Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

Future World Financial Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Future World Financial Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.