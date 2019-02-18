Do Institutions Own G. K. Goh Holdings Limited (SGX:G41) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

The big shareholder groups in G. K. Goh Holdings Limited (SGX:G41) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

G. K. Goh Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of S$292m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about G41.

SGX:G41 Ownership Summary, February 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About G. K. Goh Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own under 5% of G. K. Goh Holdings, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it’s clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

SGX:G41 Income Statement, February 18th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in G. K. Goh Holdings. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of G. K. Goh Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.