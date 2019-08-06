Do Institutions Own Garware Technical Fibres Limited (NSE:GARFIBRES) Shares?

Every investor in Garware Technical Fibres Limited (NSE:GARFIBRES) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Garware Technical Fibres is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹24b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about GARFIBRES.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Garware Technical Fibres?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Garware Technical Fibres already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 8.4% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Garware Technical Fibres, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Garware Technical Fibres is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Garware Technical Fibres

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.