Do Institutions Own Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. (BME:GCO) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. (BME:GCO) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Grupo Catalana Occidente has a market capitalization of €3.9b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about GCO.

Check out our latest analysis for Grupo Catalana Occidente

BME:GCO Ownership Summary, November 14th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Grupo Catalana Occidente?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Grupo Catalana Occidente does have institutional investors; and they hold 15% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Grupo Catalana Occidente's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

BME:GCO Income Statement, November 14th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Grupo Catalana Occidente. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Grupo Catalana Occidente

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.