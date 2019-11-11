Do Institutions Own Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) Shares?

Every investor in Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.
Hebron Technology is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$70m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about HEBT.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hebron Technology?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
As you can see, institutional investors own 8.0% of Hebron Technology. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Hebron Technology's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hebron Technology. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of Hebron Technology
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Hebron Technology Co., Ltd.. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of US$70m, that means they have US$39m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 37% stake in HEBT. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Hebron Technology better, we need to consider many other factors.
