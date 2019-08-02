Do Institutions Own Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Highcroft Investments Plc (LON:HCFT) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of UK£47m, Highcroft Investments is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about HCFT.

View our latest analysis for Highcroft Investments

LSE:HCFT Ownership Summary, August 2nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Highcroft Investments?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Highcroft Investments does have institutional investors; and they hold 14% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Highcroft Investments's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

LSE:HCFT Income Statement, August 2nd 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Highcroft Investments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Highcroft Investments

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.