Do Institutions Own Highfield Resources Limited (ASX:HFR) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Highfield Resources Limited (ASX:HFR), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Highfield Resources is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$213m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about HFR.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Highfield Resources?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Highfield Resources does have institutional investors; and they hold 6.7% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Highfield Resources’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Highfield Resources. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Highfield Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.