Do Institutions Own Hong Kong ChaoShang Group Limited (HKG:2322) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Hong Kong ChaoShang Group Limited (HKG:2322) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Hong Kong ChaoShang Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$1.8b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 2322.

View our latest analysis for Hong Kong ChaoShang Group

SEHK:2322 Ownership Summary, November 14th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hong Kong ChaoShang Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 8.0% of Hong Kong ChaoShang Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Hong Kong ChaoShang Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:2322 Income Statement, November 14th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hong Kong ChaoShang Group. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Hong Kong ChaoShang Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.