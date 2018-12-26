Do Institutions Own Hotung Investment Holdings Limited (SGX:BLS) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Hotung Investment Holdings Limited (SGX:BLS) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Hotung Investment Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of S$155m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BLS.

SGX:BLS Ownership Summary December 26th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hotung Investment Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 12% of Hotung Investment Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Hotung Investment Holdings’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SGX:BLS Income Statement Export December 26th 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Hotung Investment Holdings. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Hotung Investment Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.