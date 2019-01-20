Do Institutions Own identitii Limited (ASX:ID8) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in identitii Limited (ASX:ID8) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

identitii is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$37m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ID8.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About identitii?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that identitii does have institutional investors; and they hold 18% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see identitii’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in identitii. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of identitii

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.