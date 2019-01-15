Do Institutions Own Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (ELI:JMT) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (ELI:JMT), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS has a market capitalization of €6.7b, so it’s too big to fly under the radar. We’d expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about JMT.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Jerónimo Martins SGPS?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Jerónimo Martins SGPS does have institutional investors; and they hold 26% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Jerónimo Martins SGPS, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Jerónimo Martins SGPS. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Jerónimo Martins SGPS

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.