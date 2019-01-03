Do Institutions Own Jindal Cotex Limited (NSE:JINDCOT) Shares?

Every investor in Jindal Cotex Limited (NSE:JINDCOT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Jindal Cotex is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹180m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about JINDCOT.

NSEI:JINDCOT Ownership Summary January 3rd 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Jindal Cotex?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Jindal Cotex already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 17% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Jindal Cotex, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:JINDCOT Income Statement Export January 3rd 19 More

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 9.9% of Jindal Cotex. That’s interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Jindal Cotex

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.