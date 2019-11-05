Do Institutions Own Komax Holding AG (VTX:KOMN) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Komax Holding AG (VTX:KOMN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Komax Holding has a market capitalization of CHF859m, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about KOMN.

Check out our latest analysis for Komax Holding

SWX:KOMN Ownership Summary, November 5th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Komax Holding?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Komax Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 31% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Komax Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SWX:KOMN Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Komax Holding. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Komax Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.