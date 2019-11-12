Do Institutions Own Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd. (HKG:1533) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co., Ltd. (HKG:1533), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of HK$2.2b, Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 1533.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.